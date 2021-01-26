When you think about wellness, you often think of someone who goes to the gym every day and only eats a strict diet. This person definitely doesn’t allow sugar in their diet or even thinks about skipping a meal or workout.
I used to think this way, and I was definitely not your definition of a “healthy person.” When I first began leading the Derby Public Schools Wellness Committee, it intimidated me a bit. I thought there is no way I’m doing this alone! But as I stepped into this role, I realized some things. I didn’t have to be the perfect picture of health – I just had to participate, encourage others and not let myself get deterred if I wasn’t feeling like I was doing my best.
I have help from a wonderful committee, full of eager employees that were just like me! They want to encourage others to have the “best me that I can be” attitudes! Because really, if we are trying to live a healthier lifestyle, in the end, we are much happier than where we came from.
Our committee works hard at finding ways to encourage other colleagues to want to be healthier and realize it’s not so hard to do so. We are also working hard to find a way to include our students into the program. Our program has a lot of different activities, challenges and opportunities to listen to health speakers. We work closely with the Derby Recreation Center and Eat Real America for wellness speakers. We have a few monthly challenges that we participate in alongside the Derby Recreation Commission and the City of Derby. We want to challenge not only school staff, but the entire community.
Finding your path to a healthier lifestyle is not an easy task, but I love the challenge. It makes me feel good that I’ve helped even one person who thought they couldn’t do it, to achieve something that they thought was out of arm’s reach. My goal as the wellness committee chair is to help people just get out there and take that first step to living your best life! I am proud of our Wellness Committee efforts and our district’s Employee Assistance Program, and I look forward to seeing our wellness efforts continue to grow.
