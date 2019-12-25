For the past three months, my life has been a little bit chaotic. On top of my demanding full-time gig as an advertising copywriter, I’ve been going to barbering school 20 hours per week.
When you take into account my writing for this publication and my occasional shift at Jane’s Landing coffee shop in Mulvane, many of my weeks hit around 75-80 hours.
This schedule was tolerable for a while, in the name of hitting my financial goals while working my way into a new career. However, it left little time for the things that were helping me manage my anxiety before: rock climbing, healthy eating, hanging out with my wife and my cat, binge watching documentaries and playing Xbox with my friends – or even seeing my friends for that matter.
For a while, I was making it work. I maintained a healthy diet and climbed a couple times a week – mainly on weekends. I had my routine down, and I felt pretty good about it.
But while my brain loved the routine, my body didn’t. The same foods every day made my digestion go haywire. Climbing just once a week wasn’t cutting it for my fitness, either.
Rather than make small tweaks to my eating and schedule, I more or less threw it all out the window. My eating became unhealthy. I started climbing at weird times, sacrificing sleep and rest.
Around this same time, my full-time job got busy, and I had tests at school.
The anxiety became intense, and my brain started acting funny.
I started losing things, and I would stay up late for no good reason, watching Netflix or YouTube videos. I was getting everything done at work – and I aced my tests – but the rest of my brain went AWOL.
Through this process, I’m reminded of a quote from the French novelist, Gustave Flaubert: "Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work.”
Lately, I’ve had it flipped, and my brain and body have been paying for it. In the New Year, my priority is to reestablish routine – to be so orderly in my life that I can put everything I have into the next chapter of my career.
Who knows? Maybe I’ll find some extra time to climb somewhere in there, as well.
