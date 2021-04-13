Last year was an especially tough one for aviation manufacturers in Kansas. From grounded Boeing planes to the fewest commercial flights since the 1950s, it’s taken incredible grit and tenacity within the industry to weather the coronavirus storm.
This industry is a major pillar of our economy and our way of life in south central Kansas. While we recover from the pandemic, our manufacturers must have the tools they need to rebuild their workforce and increase production.
That’s why I worked with my colleagues recently to pass the bipartisan Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act which will allow aircraft manufacturers to keep workers on the payroll and connected with their aviation jobs. This legislation protects suppliers right here in Derby and the more than 1000 workers and families that call this city home.
As an engineer who worked within aviation manufacturing, I know that we must protect our skilled aviation manufacturing workforce. The Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act will allow aviation manufacturers to designate 25% of their workforce at risk of furlough due to COVID-19 related challenges. This will make these employees eligible to have up to 50% of their total compensation covered by the U.S. Department of Transportation and require the employer to pay the remaining 50% – preventing the need for our skilled workforce to utilize unemployment or seek employment outside of Kansas – a detrimental action that would create more short-term and long-term challenges for Derby.
Many who work within the industry follow in the footsteps of their parents or grandparents; they hold aviation knowledge that’s not easily replaced, if lost. This legacy of aircraft manufacturing is what makes our community the Air Capital of the World. The aviation industry may have been born in North Carolina, but it grew up right here in Kansas.
With Senator Jerry Moran sponsoring the bill in the Senate, the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act became law in March of 2020. The Department of Transportation is responsible for starting this program, and I was glad to hear that the Secretary of Transportation recently committed to implementing it “as expeditiously as possible” while protecting taxpayer dollars.
While COVID-19 has been open season for government spending at the hands of my Democratic colleagues, I’m glad the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act will provide much-needed targeted relief for the aviation industry and our community. I look forward to continuing my fight for south central Kansas in Congress and advocating for cities like Derby on the Ways and Means Committee.
Ron Estes, one of only a handful engineers in Congress, worked in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing sectors before representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District since 2017. He is a fifth-generation Kansan, former state treasurer, and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and Joint Economic Committee.
