As a political junkie, I love diving deep into related hot button issues. One of my recent explorations dealt with secession, or ways to break up the United States into two, or maybe more, separate countries.
I find it to be a fascinating topic. It goes without saying that politically and culturally, this is a sharply divided country.
Others agree, and are itching for a “national divorce.”
A poll from the Center for Politics after the 2020 election found that 41 percent of Biden supporters and 52 percent of Trump voters either somewhat or strongly agreed that a split was positive.
Another poll found that almost 50 percent of Democrats in the Pacific region and 40 percent in the Northeast felt the same and two-thirds of southern Republicans wanted to go their own way.
Whew! But like the song says, “Breakin’ Up is Hard to Do,” and here, it may not work out like voters want.
As one astute author pointed out, while we disagree on social issues, we’re economically intertwined.
Silicon Valley tech workers need our Kansas wheat and we need their computers.
A split may lead to unwanted tariffs – or worse. And we’re militarily connected.
Who wants to go to war all the time over every small scrap, like European fiefdoms did for centuries? Or lose McConnell Air Force Base?
But there are answers, so instead of breaking the mold, let’s make tune-ups to the model.
Dialing back on the domestic power of the federal government, which has more than 400 agencies with thousands of rules, is the best solution.
Just do a quick internet search of “federal overreach” and you’ll find a frightening list of the way the feds micro-manage our lives – all the time manipulating us by using our very own tax dollars as “incentives” to follow their commands.
Call it states’ rights, home rule, or just plain common sense, but I have found that the more control people have over their own lives and civic decision-making, and less given away to higher political powers, the happier they are.
We don’t need every meeting of the Derby City Council or the USD 260 board to be a partisan shouting match, but there are examples of how citizens have diluted federal law for the betterment of all.
Consider marijuana.
At one time, it was outlawed nationwide. Then there were movements that eventually made cracks in that wall, leading to states adopting their own practices.
If the people of Colorado want to legalize marijuana, and they have, why should that bother the people of South Carolina, where it’s still illegal?
D.C. powerbrokers shouldn’t make that decision.
In Kansas, the 2022 Legislature is again considering at least legalizing medical marijuana, a move a poll found favored by 68 percent of residents.
If it doesn’t want to bother with it, why not move the process down the powerline and let counties and cities, including Derby, decide on their own, just like they do their own traffic laws?
It’s all about giving local residents more control over their own lives and deciding what they want their home turf to look like. And, of course, citizens are free to move to an area where they’re most comfortable. Not only will it likely make them happier, it will make each state a more interesting place to visit by allowing local flavors to flourish.
As dramatic as it sounds, we don’t necessarily need to break this country up, but we need far more local decision-making and let each state and locale retain much of the culture its own citizens want for themselves.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.