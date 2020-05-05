Dear Harriette:
I have three grown children, and we have all been living together again since the government issued a stay-at-home order. In some ways, it has been nice having them around. We are talking about all kinds of things that didn't come up on our short check-in phone calls before. It has also been tough with all of the personalities. My husband and I don't get much quiet time like we used to enjoy since the kids moved out. I feel like we need to enforce a few more house rules so that we don't end up driving one another crazy. Do you have any ideas? We live in a small house, making it hard to be completely separated.
-- Family Time
Dear Family Time:
Draw upon your children's creativity. Have a family meeting and call a brainstorming session. Tell them how grateful you are that you are together and healthy. Point out what you are enjoying about having them there and mention you believe that it is also hard at times, because of too much togetherness. Come up with some ideas that allow you to each have a bit more space and privacy. Ask them if they have any ideas.
Some suggestions include: scheduling bathroom time so that each person can enjoy the bathroom alone; rotating meal preparation and cleanup; observing quiet time with no audible TV or music (you can use headphones); reserving an area for alone time, and scheduling it for each person.
Send questions to: askharriette@harriettecole.com.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.