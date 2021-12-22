One thing that is definitely connected to creating long-lasting family memories over the Christmas season is often centered around traditions. So, I took the opportunity to explore what events, activities or moments people create with family traditions that turn into long-lasting memories.
I learned not all of them are necessarily the heartwarming moments you might expect. In fact, some of them are downright crazy.
As a child, one of the most annoying family traditions my family had was for each person in the family to open a gift while everyone else waited and watched before moving on to the next person. Sometimes we spent four hours or more opening gifts.
I’m sure I was learning about patience. And for a little brother to show interest in his sister’s new jewelry box certainly would be respectful.
Not only did I wait for her to open it, then my parents (especially my mom) would leisurely go into some long story about how she searched everywhere for it and how the clerk spent time helping her and “wasn’t that nice of the clerk.” And of course, “if you don’t like it we can take it back.”
I’m thinking let’s get the show on the road. We’ve got presents to open!
Mom was wonderful and certainly was focused on making everyone happy, but to a 7-year-old boy this process was absolute torture. Sitting there were four or five gifts that had my name on them and I knew it might be an hour or more before I ever got to them all. My older brother was always trying to find ways to hurry the process up. But oh no, mom informed him this is the way it would be.
As I aged I became less focused on what was under the tree for me and instead what others had. I eventually learned what my mother was doing – creating joy. It was all about what joy a gift would bring someone else.
As I looked into other more unconventional family Christmas traditions, what I found was beyond amusing. In some cases, almost weird.
I read of one family where each person would wrap a gift to another person in an unorthodox way. One person froze their gift to someone else in ice, which required them to chip away at it to open it. Another gift was wrapped with old cassette tape, requiring the receiver to literally unwind the wrapping.
One lady talked about how her mom every year would videotape the kids coming downstairs on Christmas morning. She said it felt a little weird when she was 23 and mom was still doing it.
Another person talked about how her family would drive around each Christmas Eve and look at Christmas lights while everyone was drinking chocolate milk from a baby bottle.
And finally, a Christmas Eve family tradition for this family was to hide their gifts. Santa would leave an envelope in the mailbox for each person. Each envelope had notes in them leading the person to their gift. After everyone found their gifts they all met in the living room to open them.
No matter how annoying, crazy or meaningful a family Christmas tradition may be, it usually is something that can create a cherished memory. A memory that you will tell your kids and grandkids about. A memory that can even be a lesson learned about who you are today.
But what the memory of a warm holiday tradition can put in your heart is joy. And what better time is there to feel joy than Christmas.
My wish is for you and your family to experience the joy of Christmas this season. Merry Christmas to all.
