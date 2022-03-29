I commend Derby for taking steps to beautify the K-15 corridor through a matching grant program. It has been more than seven years since I wrote a column about the benefits of offering incentives for facade improvements to businesses along the K-15 corridor, and traffic counts have only increased during that time, nearly equalling those on Rock Road.
Improved facades will help to draw in the more than 20,000 cars that drive by each day. More customers lead to greater business vitality, increased revenue, and increased sales tax for the city (not to mention property tax, if ailing properties are revived).
In my previous career, I saw other Kansas cities successfully deploy such programs, with excellent results. Matching grant programs are a great way to empower business owners to make changes that might be too costly otherwise. Who doesn’t like “free money,” as grants are so often called? It’s also a great way to ensure that the city’s funds help improve the look of as many properties as possible, and having the owners’ “skin in the game” means improvements are likely to be more sound.
Businesses can apply for a maximum of $12,500 in funds to help with facade improvement – which could apply to both exterior building repairs and improvements – and can access funding for sign updates. Signage is something that most consumers don’t realize is hideously expensive, but crucial to drawing in that foot traffic from a highway. If a business were to be awarded the full $12,500, it would match the owner’s investment of $12,500, meaning that a single business would be making $25,000 in improvements. Multiply that over an area like the K-15 corridor, and you can see that this grant and the potential investments it will catalyze can make a big – and visible – difference.
Although increased patronage of K-15 businesses is no doubt one of the goals of this program, facade improvement programs also benefit the community as a whole. Attractive business districts are a boost to the city’s appeal, pleasing to view, and can engender community pride that leads to further changes, creating a positive circle of investment in improvements and maintenance.
I have a feeling that to most people, things like “facade improvement grants” sound, at best, boring, and at worst, expensive. What I see is a simple, proven way to invest in the community and its businesses. It’s a straightforward, technical solution that could pay big dividends to the smart businesses that get in on the funding. Well done, Derby.
