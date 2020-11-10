Dear Doctors: I tend to sweat a lot, not under my arms, but in my crotch area. It’s embarrassing and causes me to get a lot of UTIs. I’ve tried panty liners and medicated powders, wear only cotton underwear, but nothing works. I’m so frustrated. What can I do?
Dear Reader: Excessive sweating that isn’t a response to either heat or exertion is known as hyperhidrosis. When sweat glands are overactive in one specific location, it’s referred to as focal hyperhidrosis. The condition is believed to arise from overstimulation of the sweat glands by the autonomic nervous system.
Excessive sweating in the armpits and around the head and face are the most common types of hyperhidrosis. The folds of skin beneath the breasts are another area of focal hyperhidrosis. Although less common, sweating in the area of the groin is a problem for many women.
Our bodies use sweat to stay cool. When certain physiological signals let the brain know the body is at risk of exceeding its optimal temperature range, they direct the sweat glands to release moisture. This results in an evaporative effect, which helps to cool the skin and regulate temperature. And while sweating in the crotch area is a normal function of this cooling system, sometimes the signals go awry.
Women find relief with topical antiperspirants that use chemical compounds to temporarily plug the pores through which sweat exits. However, antiperspirants can be irritating to delicate skin and tissues, and should be kept away from the vagina.
Two therapeutics approved by the FDA for excessive underarm sweating are finding off-label use in other types of focal hyperhidrosis. Qbrexza is a premoistened towelette saturated with a medication. It is applied once daily to the affected skin. Also approved for excessive underarm sweating is Botulinum toxin A, widely known as Botox.
When it comes to Botox, the amount of the drug required for the crotch area can make the treatment quite costly. It’s also very important that the physician providing the treatment is well-versed in the specific injection strategies that are being pioneered.
If you haven’t already, consult with your health care provider.
