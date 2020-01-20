Exciting updates to the middle school course offerings and daily schedule are on the horizon for the 2020-2021 academic year. During the 2018-2019 school year a group of educators representing both middle schools convened as part of an internal review. They identified the need to update schedules and course offerings at both middle schools. As a result of the educators' recommendations next year both middle schools will change to an 8-period day and add additional elective offerings for students.
Middle school students will experience an 8-period day which will change class times from 50 minutes to 47 minutes for each period. We will also decrease staff duty time from 35 minutes to 30 minutes a day and reallocate it as instructional time. As part of the new 8-period day, students at each grade lev-el will receive a course that includes designated time to work on their Individual Plan of Study. In 6th grade MS 101 will continue to be used, in 7th grade Computer Applications will incorporate Social Emo-tional Learning and Individual Plan of Study activities, and 8th graders will take a Lead Worthy course to create a high school career exploration plan.
These changes will help decrease class size as our community grows and allow students to experience more elective offerings. The additional electives offered next year will prepare students for success in high school career pathways and offer more student choice. We will be able to expand Computer Sys-tems and Programming courses, add an additional Innovators and Makers elective, add Choir 6, add Digital Art, a study skills course and Spanish 1 for 8th grade students.
