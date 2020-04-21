How unbalanced are the COVID-19 “essential” business rules that we've been living under for the past month? Consider this: it's perfectly fine to sell cigarettes – but not run a physical fitness facility.
Cigarettes, of course, cause respiratory problems, which are one of the leading causes of COVID-19 deaths. A gym, on the other hand, helps people build their immune systems, which can fend off the virus. And, yes, gyms can easily limit attendance to 10 or fewer people spaced far apart.
So how does this make sense?
A recent CDC report on the underlying conditions of those admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 showed that 49.4 percent have been smokers. And 61 percent had cardiovascular disease, which exercise helps reduce.
Of course, smoking is a choice and getting the virus is not. But active smokers are making their condition worse and they tax our health care system if they get COVID-19.
Don’t get me wrong. This is super serious stuff and I’m all onboard with the CDC’s recommendations.
I’m wearing a mask in public, constantly washing my hands and keeping my distance from others.
But I’m also having hard time wrapping my head around shutdown regulations, many that seem to hurt our small businesses.
So it’s perfectly fine for Walmart to sell arts and crafts supplies, but a store on Madison Avenue retailing the same items – even following or exceeding CDC guidelines – can’t?
How’s that fair?
I can buy shirts at the Derby Marketplace Dillons, but I can’t buy shirts at another locally owned clothing retailer? Why?
And are we thinking through the whole picture nationwide?
It seems we’re willing to take nuclear bombs to our formerly great economy without considering all the facts and damage.
What if all these business shutdowns saved 10,000 COVID-19 lives, but end up costing 100,000 lives through stress, drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence and suicides?
Are those lives any less valuable?
I recall a former co-worker’s horrifying story of how her father – faced with mounting debt from a failed business – picked up a shotgun and blew his brains out.
Fact is that during the Great Depression, two things greatly increased: unemployment and suicide. And our unemployment is headed to those sky-high rates.
That’s a problem.
When joblessness increases by only 1 percentage point, the opioid-death rate rises by 3.6 percent and emergency-room visits rise by 7 percent, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research report. Alcohol abuse also increases.
However, if you want to drown your sorrows in drink, our government thinks it’s OK. Liquor stores can sell unlimited supplies to stressed-out customers during this pandemic. Of course, lottery ticket sales are “essential,” too.
And there are loopholes for local businesses that are allowed to stay open.
How does the food-service policy make any sense? I recently picked up takeout. Customers stood apart from each other; however, at least five workers were jammed together in a tiny kitchen.
None had masks on. One infected employee could easily pass along COVID-19 to all or sneeze on a carryout bag and yet I couldn’t eat my food in a clean, sanitized dining area six feet away from other people?
I checked, and as written, Sedgwick County’s order states only that open businesses must take proactive measures “where possible.” That’s pretty darn broad.
Other states have even more vexing policies.
Take Michigan, which is not even allowing lawn care businesses to operate. How is a single person wearing a face mask mowing a lawn 50 feet from someone else a threat? And tall grass harboring disease-infested rodents is not a public health threat? Yeah, right. That’s simply insane.
Is the current cure worse than the disease?
It’s a fair question to pose.
Meantime, we’re not doing the things we really need to do such as massive serology testing and mandated isolation of our most vulnerable residents, steps that are proving to be highly successful in other countries.
We’re also running up our national debt by trillions of dollars, a tainted legacy to leave to our descendants to grapple with.
Is that fair to them?
Of course, we’ll get through this extremely rough patch in our nation’s history and there will be reports to use in the next pandemic.
At that time, I hope someone will explain to me why making people more vulnerable to COVID-19 is a good idea and making them less so is not. I also want to know how giving an advantage to big businesses over small enterprises is a just policy.
I’ll be waiting.
