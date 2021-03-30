Congratulations, the pandemic is over! Vaccines are being distributed, reopening continues, and hope is palpable. It’s tempting to feel like we can “go back to normal,” but don’t hang up those face masks just yet (that includes our state representatives). We are making progress, but the COVID-19 finish line is still a ways away.
At the time I write this, only 33,567 Sedgwick County residents are fully vaccinated (others are in progress, waiting for their second injection). Based on 2019 population estimates, that means approximately 6.5% of Sedgwick County residents are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, despite natural eagerness to dispense with health precautions, the general population has not yet had the chance to access the vaccine, a vaccine is unavailable for children at this time, and potential new COVID-19 variants could cause issues down the line. The pandemic is not over.
Considering the long lines at some of the vaccination sites, the fully vaccinated number should rise in the coming weeks but, “to safely achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, a substantial proportion of a population would need to be vaccinated, lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread in the whole population,” according to the World Health Organization. That threshold can vary (in other diseases, vaccination rates of anywhere between 80-95% can be needed to effectively shut down a disease’s spread), but I am going out on a limb and guessing that 6.5% is too low.
What does that mean? More of the same, old, boring protective measures. Wear masks, limit your close contact, get tested if you may be sick, and isolate if you are positive. Believe me, I am just as sick of all of this as anyone out there. Due to a separate, earlier health concern, I have been largely self-isolating with my now-21-month-old since December 2019. These have been 15 long months. This mama is ready to get out of the house.
Yet, I know that wearing a mask does help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Avoiding crowds, limiting my bubble, being selective about trips outside the house … all of this does not just help protect me – but helps to limit the circulation of COVID-19 and both protect vulnerable individuals and shorten the duration of this pandemic. “Masks work best when everyone wears one,” the CDC says.
Thankfully, warmer weather and longer days have arrived. We have more opportunities to socialize safely outdoors, and for many, wearing masks has become routine. Annoying, yes, but bearable. We all need to hang on a little longer. The finish line may be in the distance, but it’s in sight. To quote Winston Churchill, who knew a thing or two about global disasters, “This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure.”
