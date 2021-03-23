I probably don’t have to tell you it’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic fully hit Kansas; there have been plenty of articles marking its anniversary in the past couple of weeks.
The only tidbit I will share regarding that milestone is a recurring conversation that has continued to come up in The Informer office throughout the pandemic – which centers on the masses becoming exceedingly familiar with streaming content at this time.
Often, that discussion would center on what’s left to watch – as curfews and stay-at-home orders were seemingly pushing viewers closer to the end of the Netflix or Hulu rabbit hole.
Personally, I cut the cord a while ago, but somehow I have not run out of content yet. At first, I caught up with shows I had wanted to watch but kind of forgot about (i.e., “Locke and Key” and “The Umbrella Academy”) before starting to rewatch some contemporary favorites (“Community,” “New Girl,” etc.).
Maybe it’s because of the (somewhat frustrating) advent of a new streaming service every few months, but I still have not exhausted my entertainment options. Luckily, thanks to an overdue upgrade to a new phone recently, I also gained access to the catalog of Apple TV content.
At times throughout this pandemic, I have stumbled across the perfect content for me at the time – whether it be movies, music or TV shows. It happened once again this past week as I got sucked into Apple’s original series, “Ted Lasso.”
Watching an underdog story about a coach and team trying to overcome the odds right as March Madness begins? It was like the stars had aligned.
Created jointly by one of my favorite comedy show runners of all time – Bill Lawrence, the man behind “Scrubs” – it was impossible for me to not get sucked in to “Ted Lasso.”
Scratching the surface of the show, “Ted Lasso” harkens back to old school sports comedies like “Major League.” Not sold yet? Then let me tell you about the secret sauce that makes the Golden Globe winner truly irresistible.
Beyond the fish out of water elements contrasting the Midwest niceties of Lasso (a Division II football champion with Wichita State University in the show) to the cynical members of AFC Richmond, the English Premier League soccer team he is charged with taking over, there is a lot of earnestness behind the show – mainly imbued in the titular character himself, played by notable Kansan Jason Sudeikis.
Premiering back in August 2020, in the midst of the current pandemic, Lasso’s comedic heart of gold should especially be appreciated now. In the show, Lasso is not without his burdens, yet he pushes on no matter the odds. An eternal optimist, Lasso is always trying to lift up those around him – and who couldn’t use a little bit of that at the moment?
Last March? This March? The exact timing doesn’t matter, but given the circumstances, I don’t think it would do any harm to embrace a little bit of the Lasso way.
