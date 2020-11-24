Saying 2020 has been a weird one might be the understatement of the year – and it looks like that’s set to continue through Thanksgiving.
Rather than dwell on the factors that have contributed to a different and difficult year so far, I want to take this time to get into the spirit of the season. It seems particularly important to give thanks for the good things this year, so let’s not let that opportunity pass us by before the calendar continues to quickly turn and we start making Christmas preparations.
Last week I had the chance to get together with some friends to have a drink, hang out on the porch and continue discussing an idea – about the deeper meaning of music – presented to us more than a year ago.
While we had our theme for the night, which delivered plenty of fruitful conversation in its own right, discussion naturally diverged along some different paths – including the current pandemic and how we were adapting.
One of the key observations we made was how the situation, as hard as it has been, has provided time to slow down for reflection and introspection. In touching on this – and with the holiday coming up – it made me reflect even more on the things I am thankful for in 2020.
Immediately, I brought up how grateful I was to reconnect with friends from college during this period. Early on in the pandemic, one of my old roommates started putting together online trivia games. First that involved several of his work friends, but it soon transitioned to primarily a nucleus of mutual friends from our time as part of the Marching Jayhawks.
There was still an urge to get together in person – not just digitally – though, so I’m thankful for a handful of opportunities that have presented themselves while trying to take all the current factors into account and provide a safe environment to gather.
A Taste of Derby was one such event I got to take part in, making a number of changes so it could still be held this year. Personally, I was extremely excited about the new format – getting a chance to go out to numerous local restaurants, including some I hadn’t visited yet.
It didn’t disappoint.
Some friends were also able to join in the festivities and all walked away pretty happy having enjoyed the food, the fellowship and the fun – with one lucky enough to walk away having won a year’s worth of pizza from Pizza Johns.
From that experience to the porch session to getting to witness Derby football’s final home contest with a buddy of mine, there has been plenty to be thankful for given the time to reflect.
Looking back on 2020 as we near the end of the year, the positives may seem smaller in comparison given the large scale of the negatives, but that is no less reason to be thankful for what we have. It’s just a matter of perspective.
Personally, I have my family, my job and my health; those are no small things in my eyes. While it may be easy to be overwhelmed by the scale of negative things happening in 2020, I encourage you to take some time to reflect this holiday season. You may find the small things you have to be thankful for are a bigger deal than you think.
