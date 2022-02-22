"Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”
That saying is attributed to Joseph Stalin; however, that’s never been verified. Regardless, that sentiment is becoming popular and is driving a zealous debate on election security.
County commissioners wear many hats. One of those is serving as the County Board of Canvassers. This means we have the responsibility to investigate and resolve ballot problems and eventually certify the county’s election results that get reported to the Kansas Secretary of State.
Before being elected, I served many years as an election worker and a supervising judge. The election equipment and security has vastly improved since then but having this experience and perspective has proven to be invaluable.
I have been focused on Election Security since I voted for the Kansas Secure and Fair Elections Act in 2011. This bipartisan law made Kansas a leader in election security among the states.
Nevertheless, since the 2020 election, Election Security has become a super-hot topic, even in Kansas. There are now dozens of bills addressing election security floating around the Legislature.
During the bill hearings, one of the pessimist’s talking points was that Kansas scored only 69 (a D+) on the Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard. The optimist would note that Kansas is the 13th best state on that same scale. The best state scored 83 and the worst scored 26.
Some of the points lost on the Kansas scorecard are due to the scorers not recognizing Kansas laws. More points lost are due to the courts. One example is Proof of Citizenship being required during an initial voter registration. Kansas adopted that provision in the SAFE Act but it was tossed out by the Federal Courts in 2016. Some of the other suggested policies that would award points would also disenfranchise voters.
On one end of the election security debate, people may blindly accept conclusions based on shoddy data. On the other end, people may dismiss all threats for fraud. Please be analytical and data-driven.
We need to remember that we can only improve what happens here in Kansas. The problems we might question in other states must be fixed by electors in those states. As leaders, we need to admit our vulnerabilities and make process improvements so that we all can further trust the results of our Kansas elections.
If you want to experience the checks and balances already in place in Sedgwick County Elections for yourself, consider signing up to work the polls. This knowledge and experience might reassure you.
