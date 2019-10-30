Another local election is about to become a reality, and the 2019 version has several elements that make it somewhat of a hodgepodge to analyze.
Let’s look at what might fall under the good category.
Certainly you have to say nine individuals seeking a seat on the USD 260 Board of Education is at the top of the good list. The incumbents with board experience and an array of newcomers that offer a wide range of views on education and finance bring a world of variety to the ballot. The experience many of these newcomers offer isn’t the experience that a current board member has by being on the board. It’s experience that encompasses a variety of leadership or administrative roles in things like the aerospace industry, the military, financial services and more.
Having the opportunity to conduct the video interviews we did with the school board candidates specifically, I have to agree that this bunch of candidates was impressive. Add that to the current value an incumbent offers and that makes for a tough decision when voters go to the polls on Tuesday. The bottom line is, it appears the voters will win no matter what four candidates grab the most votes.
Some good comes in the Mayor’s race. Both men are quality individuals who offer some of the same things and certainly different strengths as well. Both candidates have strong bases and deep networks in the community. Maybe it comes down to who gets their tribe out to vote in larger numbers. Either way the voter could win in the end on this one too, much like the school board. Only time will tell.
The bad in this election may be seen in that only three new individuals are running for seats in four wards and two of the three are the only ones making up a contested race.
Local bank officer Jenny Webster and longtime Derby auto repair shop owner Tom Wilhite will go after the Ward 4 seat that will be vacated since Mark Staats chose to run against Mayor Randy White. Webster and Wilhite offer Ward 4 voters two distinctly different choices in life stages and vision. I am glad the two of them put a little good in the bad of city council races. Or should I say no races.
Newcomer Nick Engle will take over in filling the Ward 3 seat of Cheryl Bannon, who chose not to run again. Engle was the only person to file for the job. Incumbents Rocky Cornejo in Ward I and Jack Hezlep in Ward 2 are both unopposed adding to the yawner that the city council races offer. The lack of opposing candidates in these city races may well impact the number of voters who turn out in those wards. That could contribute to the outcomes of the mayor and school board races.
Speaking of turnout, that is the ugly of this election season.
This local election doesn’t carry anything of impact to Derby voters other than Derby. Traditionally, national and state elections that are coupled with a local election can bring out more voters, and that can make a difference either way in a tight election.
Don’t be surprised if just the race for mayor is close. If past patterns hold true this could be a turnout that leans strong to the low side. And that might impact the school board elections too. Let’s hope not.
