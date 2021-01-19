The 2021 session of the House of Representatives got underway Monday at a time when many Kansas families are still facing serious difficulties related to the pandemic.
Against that backdrop, Gov. Laura Kelly gave her state of the state speech in Topeka and acknowledged how people have suffered greatly over the last year.
What she did not address were the bad policy decisions and weak performance of her agencies that have made the situation more challenging for people here at home.
The Kelly administration has failed to provide timely unemployment benefits, leading to public outcry and the resignation of the secretary of labor.
And, this week, the governor refused to even let her staff brief the legislature on when and where Kansans can expect to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Wichita Eagle summed up the governor’s poor performance: “Enough with the serial excuses. People are dying, and this administration has to do better” (1/8/2021).
Further, when Gov. Kelly said we are ranked in the top tier of states for vaccine distribution, the Wichita Eagle said, “The data point is not as favorable as it sounds.” Forty-four of 50 states are defined as top tier, and “Kansas still ranks in what amounts to the bottom half of that sizable first tier…”.
You want results from your elected officials, and you deserve results, especially when it comes to your health and financial stability. That’s why the legislature will work to hold Gov. Kelly accountable to you, while also working in a bipartisan way to make state government work harder and better for you.
I invite you to keep on an eye on our progress and share your ideas along the way. For the first time, you can now watch live videos online as bills are debated in legislative committees. Check out the Kansas Legislature YouTube channel for this new feature.
As we work to move our state forward through the pandemic, we will continue to address other important issues as well. You can count on me to hold firm on my commitments to you regarding taxes and spending, Second Amendment rights, and the Value Them Both constitutional amendment.
In doing so, we will come through 2021 stronger, together, as our state has always done – ad astra per aspera (to the stars through difficulties).
Blake Carpenter is the House Majority Whip and Kansas State Representative, District 81
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.