If you use social media, you know there’s at least one petty argument every week that seems to take over the Internet.
Over the last week or so, the discourse has been dominated by talks of Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head getting “canceled.” Let’s talk about the Dr. Seuss situation a little bit.
First, to clarify, Dr. Seuss was NOT canceled. You can still buy most of his beloved picture books. “Green Eggs and Ham,” “The Cat in the Hat,” “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and countless others are very much available for purchase.
Second, a person or entity is usually considered “canceled” when an outside crowd has called for them to be shut out of publishing deals, promotions, a job, media, etc. That is simply not the case for Dr. Seuss.
His own estate decided to cease publication of six titles (none of them major ones) out of respect for people of color, who were disrespected and insulted by racist caricatures in the books. This is also NOT a violation of the First Amendment; the government did not order his estate to cease publication.
As Dolly Parton so eloquently said after dropping the word “Dixie” from her famous “Stampede” attraction: “As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumb (butt).”
It’s really not that complicated.
My main point, though, is just how silly the whole debate really is.
We have a government that cannot even function well enough to provide relief to its people amid the worst crisis any of us has ever seen. Science indicates that we’re not on track to prevent irreversible damage from climate change. Many are unhoused and without income.
There are a lot of issues to keep track of these days – and every single one of them is more important than people not being able to purchase a few, specific books. These petty, consumerist arguments only serve to distract us from the real issues we face.
The reality is that not being able to buy a few outdated and bigoted Dr. Seuss books has no material impact on anyone. I believe there’s much more to the human existence than to simply buy.
So next week, when social media users have moved on to the next stupid argument and it seems to be getting heated: take a deep breath, analyze the situation, and understand that it’s really probably not worth your time and energy.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.