Do you know those restaurants you walk into and it’s like a little taste of heaven?
Whether it was when you were a child, teenager or adult, we all have that appetizer, dessert, drink or main dish that sends our appetites into hyperdrive.
I grew up in Hillsboro, Kan., which is just under 60 miles north of Derby. Given that I grew up in a Mennonite/Mennonite Brethren mecca, food is one of those core elements of our family gatherings.
Roughly 15 minutes to our north was Main Street Cafe in Durham, which was a favorite for hundreds of local residents. It drew travelers from multiple countries and states, especially because of its Friday night German buffet that was out-of-this-world good.
The verenika, homeade sausage, catfish, cherry moos, pie, sauerkraut, sliced brisket … need I say more?
Now I’m guessing some of you read that and are wondering what some of those items are. Regardless if you did or not, I’m also assuming that your tastebuds might be pondering what your childhood or current favorite foods would taste like right about now.
For me, it was the opportunity to sit down with families that knew what a meal like that meant. It was an ability to celebrate and carry forward recipes that had been passed down through generations.
A dough pocket full of cottage cheese (verenika) might not get your juices flowing like it does for me, but whatever does trigger it for you, go and enjoy it before that chance is gone.
On the July 4 weekend, the Main Street Cafe was blasted by flooding rains, leading to four feet of water inside the restaurant. Owners Linda and Wendell Wedel, both of whom are in their 60s, have already decided to close up shop themselves. They do, however, hope someone might choose to take over.
While I understand their reasoning, it’s sad to see an establishment such rich history fall away, even if it’s just temporary.
If you haven’t made dinner or maybe even weekend plans, maybe take a moment to think of that one special place. A night out with a loved one or friend might be the ticket you need and you don’t want to miss out on that chance to savor those memories.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.