A week or two out from Easter Sunday, I circled it on my calendar because I wanted to do everything I could to make it about rest, remembrance and time with my family.
At the end of the day I, of course, found my way to Facebook and Twitter and caught up on the news of the previous 12-24 hours. This inevitably included the latest in COVID-19 reports and where we stand as a city, state and nation.
I, despite my best efforts to avoid this, had sunk deep within the news cycle.
I was particularly struck by a statement by NIH director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who declared that he can’t guarantee that we could vote in person for the Nov. 3 elections. While I do understand the indecision, I feel like we need to all take these predictions with a grain of salt.
I wholeheartedly believe that it’s possible to respect the voices of our medical officials, but also understand that no number is 100 percent guaranteed. I’ve seen too much finger-pointing, assuming the worst in what these predictions could mean.
On March 29, Fauci predicted that as many as 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die from COVID-19. That also included the possibility of millions infected. Less than two weeks later (April 9 to be exact), that prediction had been lowered to 60,000.
Do I blame Fauci or any other medical professional for changing these numbers? Not at all.
What we have to understand is that this entire pandemic is moving just as fast as we do. Social distancing is working. Wearing a mask when you have to go to the grocery store is working. Deciding to watch a movie with your roommate, spouse or children instead of calling other family and friends is and will continue to be the right decision.
I implore you all to take a deep breath. We all get caught in what could happen, understanding that we can do our part in making sure the most grim possibilities don’t come true.
When you feel like fear, anxiety and stress are holding you in their hand, remember a day will come when we’ve beaten this monster. Focus on the house, family, friends and hobbies around you that have shaped you into who you’ve become.
Don’t let this virus keep you from finding a light amidst the darkness.
If we find a way to do that, we’ll all be better for it.
