As the end of the fiscal year approaches, the county typically gets funding requests from well-meaning charitable and non-profit organizations. They believe a taxpayer funded subsidy will help them do more great things across the county. Presumably, they anticipate unspent reserves in the budget and so they try to get a little support from the commission.
I don’t blame them for asking because the county does grant funding once in a while. It never hurts to ask. Whenever well-meaning charitable organizations make a plea for county support, it can be emotionally and politically difficult to vote no.
Sedgwick County has a good reputation for being fiscally sound. That is not by accident. For decades, we have been conservative and have managed the budget responsibly. That’s why Sedgwick County has the second lowest mill levy among the 105 Kansas’ counties.
The County Strategic Plan states, “Our mission is to cultivate a healthy, safe and welcoming community through exceptional public services, effective partnerships and dedicated employees”. That lofty sentence sounds okay but sadly it doesn’t effectuate much (if any) policy discussion.
If we don’t know what our purpose is, we will likely violate the basic principle of limited county government by allowing “mission creep”. It is understandable when elected officials sympathize over a problem, and they know there is a little discretionary funding left in the budget, they sometimes will connect those great needs to the limited resources. Consequently, organizations may develop dependency resulting in even bigger funding requests in the future.
Social challenges will always outpace limited taxpayer funded resources. Whenever elected officials feel political pressure to grant precious tax dollars to help people in new ways, I often say, the county needs guardrails to put us back into our lane. Restated, the county commission needs clarity on the county’s mission.
Whenever the mission grows, the tax burden and budget must also increase. Every societal problem cannot and should not be solved by county government. For example, two weeks ago, the county granted $125,000 from local property tax funds to one of the nine homeless shelters in Wichita. This is new county spending that is added to Wichita’s reoccurring federal funding. Similar county spending requests are sure to follow from this shelter and the eight others in Wichita.
I agree homelessness is a massive problem. But should the county start funding this with your precious property tax dollars? Is this mission creep? What guardrails should Sedgwick County adopt? I would like your input. If you want to weigh in, email me at Jim.Howell@Sedgwick.gov.
