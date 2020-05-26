Before I was elected to the legislature and then to the county commission, I was involved in the election process in at least three ways.
First and foremost, I vote. Everyone claims to be an excellent voter but the truth is only about half the population is faithfully engaged in picking our elected leaders. Voter turnout is still lower than it should be. If you want to verify your registration and see what elections you voted in, you can easily check at voteks.org. I checked my history and I can see that I have voted in 34 elections since 2000. Compared to others, that probably isn’t a record but it shows that I am engaged. Please consider checking your registration and voter history.
Secondly, I decided to become a precinct captain. Among all elected offices, this is the lowest level of elected office but in terms of importance, it can become very important. In some levels of representation, if there is ever a vacancy that develops between elections, the elected precinct people within that district may be tasked with selecting the replacement. In Derby thus far, only six people have thrown their names in the hat for precinct captains and there are about 60 slots available. Countywide, there are about 1,600 precinct positions available but only about 150 candidates thus far. If you are interested in this, please contact the Sedgwick County Election Office. The deadline to file is June 1 at noon.
Finally, I have worked the polls on Election Day. As a commissioner, I am not allowed to now but I would if I could. As elections go, the presidential general election is always the high bar for voter turnout. To conduct such an election requires a huge number of people. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the election office has a new challenge. I am referring to the low number of people that have committed to work the elections this fall. Perhaps that will change but compared to previous election cycles, the number of people that have stepped up thus far is very concerning. There are plenty of opportunities. If you are willing to help, please know you can work a half day on Election Day or all day. Some people help out for several weeks. In any case, the training is simple, the work is paid, the purpose is incredibly important. If you are willing to help, please call the election office at 316-660-7100.
Please stay safe but please stay engaged in the election process. Help personally if you are willing. We need good people to step up sooner than later.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.