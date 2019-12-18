As our city’s 150th anniversary year comes to a close, the whole community can be proud of our year of celebration. We did our best to honor our founders and the rich history of the Derby community.
As we turn to 2020, we have another opportunity. The opportunity to set our sights on the long game. What will we do in our 151st year? How will that shape the next 50 years? How will we make Derby a better place? And who is this “we” anyway?
“We” is each and every Derbyite who chooses to engage in Derby. Really. Maybe you engage through your church or your neighborhood association. A few stepped forward to become newly elected officials so they can engage through the school board or the city council. Others volunteer at the library, senior center, recreation center and other avenues. Some invest in their businesses and their employees. ALL are valued members of this thriving community.
Building community requires us all to engage in ways meaningful to each of us as individuals. Yes, “progress” in Derby is easy to see if we’re looking at the new medical office building that will soon open beside Rock Regional Hospital, new homes being constructed, new faces investing in Derby businesses, or the new arts center across from the DRC that will open in 2020.
As I flip the calendar page into this new decade, I resolve not only to embrace the “new” but also build upon past partnerships and encourage everyone who loves Derby and wants to engage in its future to see “problems” in different ways, finding such “opportunities” to invest in the West End, redevelop the K-15 area, beautify our city, consider new entertainment/recreational possibilities, and present the community to visitors in ways that impress and invite them to come back or to put down roots here.
In reading last week’s Derby Informer, I was impressed and moved by the Smith Family Mortuaries ad on page 10. As presenting sponsor of the book about Derby’s first 150 years (Celebrating Derby – 150 Years), the words used by the Smith family truly moved me to write this column. They said, “The gift that history provides us is what not only reminds us of the past but can help us define our future.”
Let’s do that, Derby. Let’s dig deeper in 2020 to find ways to take Derby to the next level.
