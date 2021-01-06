One of my favorite things to do as mayor of your great city is to select a recipient of the Mayor’s Award of Excellence. In 2002, Mayor Richard Standrich started a tradition in Derby of honoring an individual, family, organization, or business who contributed significantly to the city by awarding them the Mayor’s Award of Excellence.
Recently, I named Vicki Decarsky as recipient of the 2021 Mayor’s Award of Excellence. I will present the award at the January 12, 2021, City Council meeting. Some of you may not know Vicki, and I have the pleasure of telling you about some acts of generosity by her and her late husband, Tomp.
Over the last 10 years, Vicki has done some pretty amazing things for our community. Most notably, she donated the land for Decarsky Park, which is why the park is named after them. The donation of 63 acres (valued at $800,000), is one of the largest donations the city has ever received. The park features Derby’s first dog park, which opened in October 2020, and a ballpark with four ballfields, two batting cages, and land for additional ballfields in a future phase 2. The ballfields will open this year.
Vicki also has a foundation which funded $73,000 for the agility course and dock features at the dog park. Have you taken your pups there yet? If not, you really need to check it out. It’s a first-class dog park right here in Derby.
Vicki is involved in other charitable acts as well. In 2010, she and Tomp established the Decarsky Scholarship with the Derby Community Foundation (DCF). Since then, 29 Derby High School seniors have received the Decarsky Scholarship, which is the largest local scholarship awarded in Derby.
Vicki has supported the DCF’s Career Technical Education Assistance Fund which provides financial support to Derby High School students pursuing technical certifications at community or technical colleges.
Other organizations that have received her support include the Derby Giving Circle, Women For Women, Circles Derby, Derby Historical Society and other local causes. Vicki also serves as Treasurer of the Derby Rotary Club.
I couldn’t be more thankful to have Vicki as a volunteer and member of our community. She is truly deserving of the Mayor’s Award of Excellence.
