Over 20 years ago, fresh out of Wichita State University, I stepped into Carlton Math and Science Magnet school as a rookie music teacher looking to mold young minds and find my place in an exciting new career. Having grown up in Derby and attending Derby schools, I knew Derby Public Schools were special. Even before I started I could tell that this was going to be more than just a job.
Over the years, I’ve been blessed to work in various roles in the district, both teaching and administration. Seeing how our staff, families and community are intertwined, I would argue now more than ever that not only is our staff a team all working toward the same goals, but we have also taken it to a new level.
We are a family. We share in each others’ lives, both good and bad. We depend on each other. Together, we work through challenges, celebrate victories, and provide connection when it is needed most.
Our Strategic Plan Goal Three: Personnel is to attract, retain and develop our team of staff who support our educational community. We strongly believe that people who feel connected and develop relationships within their workplace are happier and stay longer. Fortunately, Derby has a strong foundation in this area, and we strive to make improvements every year to ensure we remain an employer that offers more than “just a job.”
With this in mind, we are in the middle of filling as many job vacancies as possible before the school year begins, and we want to invite others to join our team, our family. We are not slowing down on looking for great people with a variety of skill sets to keep classrooms and students supported, buildings clean, children fed, and the opportunity of education made available to all.
If you are looking for employment, please consider applying for one of our job vacancies online at www.derbyschools.com. Yes, we have competitive pay and benefits, but we also offer more than a job or even a team. We are a family, and together, we will take on the adventures that await.
