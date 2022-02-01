One of our most notable Kansans, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is attributed with the quote, “Plans are nothing, planning is everything.” It came from his experience as a military leader, where plans constantly changed based on circumstances, but the planning process provided the core knowledge to continue to move forward. That is where we find ourselves today as we begin our 2022 Parks Master Plan Update process. Once again, we seek the core knowledge to move our park system forward.
Can you believe it has been 15 years since we came together as a community to plan and create a vision for our park system? Your parks staff, city administration, and an army of supporters and volunteers have worked diligently to bring those visions to life. Madison Avenue Central Park, Warren Riverview Park, and Decarsky Park, with all their facilities and programs, are the direct result of your effort and engagement in the planning process. The plans have certainly changed over the years, but the goals have remained. I am grateful for all that has been accomplished.
Today we look again to the future. The city has engaged PROS Consulting to assist us in our master plan update process. We are happy to be working with a known partner for this next phase. I am excited to tell you the primary focus of this process is to create a vision and goals to guide the redevelopment of our existing neighborhood parks, evaluate our recreation facility standards, and identify parks and recreation facility needs.
This planning process will provide opportunities for open dialog with neighborhoods, HOAs, homeowners, interested citizens, stakeholder organizations and, in general, anyone who wants to be heard. We have created a digital presence so you can participate in a variety of ways. You can begin by visiting derbyparksplan.com. Surveys will also be mailed to homeowners during this planning process. Your responses are important and appreciated. Our team will provide digital updates through our website and social media outlets throughout the year.
You are invited to attend a kickoff event on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. A short presentation will start at 6:30. Learn about the planning process and ask questions of our team members. If you want to know more or have questions, contact me at 788-0301 or RobertMendoza@derbyweb.com.
