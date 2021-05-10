As someone who was a teenager in the not-so-distant past, I can say that in my experience, it’s important for high school students to find something to which they can anchor themselves and start to develop a sense of identity as they enter adulthood.
Some may get involved in sports or other competitions, while others may find a way to focus on a specific subject like science. For me, I rooted myself in band and music from middle school, and took two band classes each semester through high school.
A lot of my best friends were in band, I loved my teacher, and band class always served as a point of motivation for me. No matter what else was going on in my life, I knew I’d at least get to play some music with my peers at school each day.
This is exactly what I saw when I recently visited with Coach Michael Packard and players in the Derby High School Esports Program: students who found a safe haven at school where they could laugh with their friends and practice something they genuinely care about – something that could motivate them to stay dedicated in other areas of school.
And not just that, these kids are good.
In their first season off the ground, three of the program’s four active teams made the playoffs while competing against dozens of schools from all across the region. Rocket League managed to place No. 10 out of more than 450 teams, and Madden picked up a No. 7 seed among 75 teams.
As someone who’s always enjoyed casual video games but never managed to compete at a serious level, I can tell you that these are not easy feats. Just like football, swimming, chess, or any other sanctioned competition, Esports requires a unique set of skills and an immense level of practice, coordination and dedication.
Considering the Derby Esports team was able to earn such high placements in its first season while lacking a dedicated space, rigs, and coaches with in-game knowledge, I would say this is an achievement worth recognizing.
Imagine how well the program could do in future seasons with additional support and while competing against other schools in Kansas rather than strangers across the region. I believe Derby’s got the jump on some of the other local programs, too.
As League of Legends player Jacob Vazquez told me, I really believe this program could some day become one of Derby’s “big hitters.” I’ll definitely be rooting for the program’s success as they continue through their first playoffs and on into future seasons, and I’d encourage fans of other Derby sports and competitions to do the same.
And before you judge Esports as “just playing video games” or “a waste of time,” please remember that this program, like sports or academics, is a way for students to come together, grow and improve, and find a home among their peers. These students are members of the community, and I don’t think anyone should be booing their success and dedication.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.