While 2020 was like many past hard-fought and contentious elections in America, it was unique in being narrowly decided in states now facing serious allegations of fraud and illegal activity.
Regardless of political party, Americans deserve accuracy and fairness in an election, and our Founders created a process that ensures voters will have their voices heard. Our nation has witnessed countless affidavits and evidence of voter irregularities over the past few months since Nov. 3.
These affidavits and data from the election highlight patterns of irregularities and opportunities for fraud in multiple states, such as the number of ballots mailed to people no longer living in the state that were later counted, poll watchers being told a tabulation center was shutting down only to have more ballots counted later, and states not following their own election laws.
The Constitution states that it is the duty of Congress to certify electors based on the laws passed by state legislators. Further action codified in the Electoral Count Act of 1887 provides the mechanism in which Congress can address objections.
With several states facing serious allegations of voter fraud and violations of their own state laws, I will object to the certification of electors in multiple states.
It is undoubtedly not Congress’ job to choose the electors, nor is this a process into which we want to inject politics. But this is the place where elected representatives of the American people can attempt to make sure the electoral process was done fairly and followed all applicable laws.
This action is not taken lightly and comes after extensive study and research. This is also not unprecedented, as Democrats raised objections to presidential election results in multiple cases, including in recent history in 2001, 2005 and 2007.
This isn’t about overturning an election, but instead ensuring the will of the American people is recognized in our electoral process, regardless of the outcome.
Kansans deserve to know that all legal, and only legal, votes were counted. I am hopeful that by focusing on election integrity, we can begin to restore the confidence of tens of millions of our fellow Americans that feel their sacred right to vote is under attack.
Ron Estes is a 5th generation Kansan and represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.