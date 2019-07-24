I first heard discussions about the future of Century II about five years ago. For years, I’ve heard people say that Century II is a tired, antiquated facility that no longer meets 21st century needs. That’s funny to me since I’m older than Century II.
I’ve been told the trucks that carry items into the facility are larger today and cannot get into the building. Multiple events cannot share the building since sound radiates from section to section. Some say to update the facility will cost more than replacing it, which wouldn’t fundamentally solve all the issues anyway.
This reminds me of the debate on the Kansas Coliseum that opened in 1977 and was closed in 2010. When the Coliseum was getting worn out, this community had a similar discussion that led to the creation of INTRUST Bank Arena.
Overall, the proposed arena started out politically challenged but was marginally approved by voters in 2005. Looking back, I think INTRUST Bank Arena has gained more support and has arguably improved the quality of life of virtually every Sedgwick County resident from concerts to sporting events.
People often say they were impressed how Sedgwick County raised the funds, shut down the sales tax, and built what was promised. Since then, Sedgwick County has meticulously maintained and improved the facility.
Last week, I was asked to support the Wichita Riverfront Legacy Master Plan with some support from Sedgwick County. Like INTRUST Bank Arena, whatever happens on Wichita’s East Bank area will undoubtedly impact the quality of life in Derby and across the region. Knowing we are honing in on a final answer to the question makes this worth the investment. Please know this study is 71% privately funded. Within about six months, the recommendations should be crystal clear.
The lingering question no politician wants to answer is, what is the best solution? That’s why people from all around this community need to participate and share their thoughts on the Legacy Master Plan. There will be many opportunities, but the first public meeting will be on July 31 at the Wichita Boathouse from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
One thing is certain: Whatever happens to Century II needs to be decided by voters. In Kansas, we cannot simply put a policy question on the ballot as a referendum. However, a complete plan with a funding proposal can be on a ballot sometime in the future. Will the proposal separate the performing arts from the convention space? Should Century II be fixed? Or will the plan and voters opt for Century III?
