DEAR HARRIETTE: I began dating a guy last year, and it started off great. We would see each other every weekend. Since quarantine, we have only talked on the phone. That is wearing on us now. He lives about an hour away, and while he could come to visit, we are trying to follow stay-at-home orders. I want to be more flexible now. Each of us has stayed at home for all of these weeks, only venturing out to go to the grocery store. Do you think it would be OK for us to get together in person? – Date Night
DEAR DATE NIGHT: The CDC guidelines do not say that you can’t be in anyone’s company ever. But you do have to take precautions. You can see each other, but keep your distance and wear a mask. As hard as it may be, do not touch each other. Definitely do not kiss. But you could take a walk together. You can sit in your living room across from each other and talk. You can even share a meal if you sit 6 feet apart while you are eating. It is possible to be in each other’s company if you are vigilant about staying safe.
