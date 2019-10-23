The use of electronic cigarettes by adolescents is a growing concern in our community and across the country. Electronic cigarettes may also be called e-cigarettes, e-cigs, vapes and vaporizers among other names. Using one of these devices is typically referred to as vaping.
Potential dangerous side effects related to vaping, including lung injury and death, have been reported from nearly every state in the U.S., and investigations continue to be pursued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and health departments at the local and state level as well as other organizations.
Additionally, vaping products often contain ingredients that are known to pose a risk to our children. For example, nicotine is a highly addictive substance and can be detrimental to the development of the adolescent brain. The learning environment can have a profound impact on student success, and safety – including health – is a key factor.
Derby Public Schools is addressing this topic through safety and security initiatives, including efforts to educate our students, staff, families and community. Teaching students about the risks of vaping prepares them to make more informed and better decisions for themselves. Educating staff, families and community members provides an opportunity for all of us to work collaboratively to protect the well-being of our students.
An informational presentation open to all in our community will be held at Derby North Middle School on November 19 at 7:00 p.m.
