Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Kelly and I am now about three weeks into my tenure with The Derby Informer. And boy, let me tell you, it’s been a crazy first few weeks.
I have been working in the newspaper industry for a decade now, but never have I seen anything like the current situation surrounding the coronavirus – which has made life very interesting at the moment.
Being a community journalist means covering all that a community experiences, the good and the bad, so we are trained to have thick skin. We are right there during some of the worst situations anyone would have to deal with in a lifetime – car wrecks, house fires, etc.
Putting our emotions aside (being unbiased observers) also comes with the territory while working in the news business – but that doesn’t mean we don’t have them. Some stories cut deep, and the current coronavirus pandemic certainly falls into that category.
During the first week the pandemic truly hit Kansas, as protective measures increased, I couldn’t help but think back to my initial experiences at my last job. There, I was thrust into a similarly stressful situation right out of the gate.
Prior to coming to Derby, I worked for The Newton Kansan. I started at The Kansan about a month before the mass shooting at Excel Industries in Hesston. Within a month of taking this new job, I was covering something I never would have imagined covering in my lifetime.
Roughly a week before the shooting, I sat in a room with many county leaders covering a meeting focused on how to prepare for such scenarios. After the shooting, a small part of me wondered if my story had in any way helped the shooter enact his plan. Rational thinking? Probably not, but who ever said emotions were rational?
When tragedy like that hits, it’s hard not to feel it in some way – to feel like your personal safety is being threatened. Fast forward to March 2020, and I find myself in an oddly familiar situation.
Amidst the current restrictions put into place regarding COVID-19, there have definitely been feelings of anxiety that have washed over me at times. Having parents in the at-risk demographic and given how much we still don’t know about this disease, I think my concerns are legitimate.
With each local development, I am working to get out the critical information to our readers while processing it all myself at the same time.
Never have I been in a constantly evolving situation quite like covering the coronavirus. While I feel the need to inform the public, I also feel concerned about my health every day. Yet, I will continue to do my job – as safely as possible. As one of my faculty advisors used to say, “the news never takes a holiday.”
Maintaining some form of sanity and not letting that sense of existential dread creep in is certainly a challenge amid such uncertain times, but I’m trying. I am practicing social distancing, using music – and even this column – as a form of therapy and trying to find ways to maintain that human connection that remains important, like taking part in a virtual trivia night with friends this past week.
At the onset of the pandemic, I saw messages being shared on Facebook that have become all too common. Those messages painted the media as the instigators of the panic around the coronavirus – making journalists out to be the antagonists.
Truth be told, those messages cut deep, too, because we are not your enemy. We are in this together. We are members of your community and we are with you in this current battle, right by your side – well, six feet away for the time being.
COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into my plans to really dive in and get to know Derby, but once we get past the current threat I look forward to experiencing all that that community has to offer – especially the good.
