The DRC was honored to win the Cultivating Wellness Award from the Health and Wellness Coalition of Wichita.
This year the Coalition acknowledged ONE employer in Sedgwick County who made it a priority to encourage their employees to live a healthy lifestyle. The Commission could not be more proud to have been selected for this achievement.
In 2011 the DRC Board identified Community Wellness as a service priority along with our other program areas like Sports, Arts, Aquatics, Community Recreation, and Fitness. The DRC determined that if it would lead the community in this area, it would be a model employer of employee wellness programs.
The DRC manages a wide variety of efforts to encourage employee wellness including confidential employee assistance support programs, financial incentives, office ergonomics, humane scheduling and flex policies for employees, employee fitness memberships, health education, staff events and many others.
We have found not only has this led to better health outcomes for our employees, but it has led to better staff cohesiveness, attendance, retention and productivity.
Personal health issues and health care costs in general are one of the top issues we face as a nation. Much of our attention may be directed to the state
or national level to solve these problems; however, many of our issues can be solved at the local and personal level. Tthe DRC is committed to leading
this community in promoting healthy lifestyles.
We had a wonderful time meeting the
community at our Open House on Aug 24.
Hundreds of patrons came out to visit our facilities and services.
Patrons can now take classes at the day and time that fits their schedule rather than committing to a specific day and time. Judging from our first few weeks, we are seeing this policy change result in a higher level of community engagement at our Recreation Centers and in fitness classes.
The DRC will be returning to The Derby Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off on Oct. 5 from 11:00 a.m.
to 2:00 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park. We will be holding our second annual Beans and Bags Cornhole tournament at the Cook-Off.
Later that evening, to celebrate the Derby 150th Anniversary, we will be holding the Derby Sing-Off starting at 6:00 p.m. This is an American Idol style competition to crown Derby’s best singer. Later in October, our Halloween Hullabaloo will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with all the exciting Halloween fun.
The DRC provides many offerings for the whole family with aquatics, sports programs, the arts, special events and much more. Regardless of what works for you, we encourage you to use this fall transition as a time of personal renewal and investment in your wellness as a person and a community. Let’s not forget the single most important asset in our lives is our health!
