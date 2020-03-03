Local residents will soon receive their Spring DRC Program Guides with a new section for culinary arts. The term “culinary arts” can be intimidating with images of chefs with white hats making complicated dishes, but it’s simply the art of preparing and cooking foods. The DRC version is designed to teach cooking that is easy enough to transfer to your home kitchens. The DRC cooking programs will be centered in “The Kitchen” at the newly renovated Hubbard Arts Center, and programs begin March 23.
The Kitchen is a beautiful 1,200-square-foot modern facility with state-of-the-art equipment. The focus of the kitchen is a large island to gather around, observe cooking, and participate in classes.
The mission of The Kitchen is to provide nutrition education and cooking fun. In general, cooking for yourself increases nutrition and reduces processed foods in your diet. The Kitchen will allow the Derby community to come in to cook and taste food while learning beneficial nutrition practices. The Kitchen will strive to make cooking accessible by providing delicious recipes and menus that are quick, easy and affordable for varying interests, ages, and abilities. Classes are interactive, promoting skills and self-sufficiency in preparing economical meals that focus on whole grains, fresh produce and minimally processed foods. We hope to create a sense of community around eating well, fundamentals of cooking and nutrition, meal planning, affordable shopping, and unique cooking experiences.
Participants may attend a one-day class or a 4-week series. There are also “date night” classes. There are cultural cooking classes like the global cuisine series, highlighting cultures such as Chinese, German, Italian and Mexican, as well as specific areas like sushi, bierocks, pop culture and New Orleans cuisine. There are “quick and easy” classes on uncomplicated food.
The Kitchen focuses on healthy cooking, but we won’t ignore your sweet tooth. Baking options include croissants, cakes, baklava and macaroons as well as one-day chocolate classes. The Kitchen also offers a holiday cooking series. This spring’s holiday series will feature Easter appetizers, party foods, roast Easter dinner and pies.
The Kitchen is excited to host “guest chefs” each session. This session’s chef is Krista, owner of Eat REAL America. She will teach two series on eating real (unprocessed) food with affordable, easy, tasty meals with healthy ingredients.
Opportunities for kids include age-appropriate courses like Beginner Chefs for ages 3-6, Kid Chefs for ages 7-10, Young Chefs for ages 11-13, and Teen Chefs for ages 14-17. Classes for kids 10 and under are partner classes (accompanied by parent or guardian).
The DRC is excited to offer this new recreational option. The Kitchen at the Hubbard Arts Center will be a comfortable welcoming environment to learn new skills and cooking styles. We look forward to helping the community build on existing relationships, create new ones and create the reality that is possible to both eat better food and food that makes you better. The Hubbard Center will have a community open house on April 25. We hope you can visit the facility and see all the exciting new spaces.
