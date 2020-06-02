Have you ever wondered why a business is in a certain location? How convenient it is to have a trail connecting to the park in the next neighborhood? Or why houses are built differently in neighborhoods throughout the city? All of these things, and more, are the result of a series of interrelated decisions collectively called city planning.
City planning is most successful when it is guided by a long-term vision. The process of establishing this vision is called comprehensive planning, because it covers all aspects of the community and reflects the diversity of opinions from people throughout the community.
Vision Derby 2040, the city’s plan under construction, describes how we want Derby to grow in the future and reflects the many voices of the community from businesses and homeowners to students and everyone in between. Vision Derby 2040 has taken a year to prepare, and now it is time for community leaders to approve the vision and begin the hard work of making Derby what we want it to be in 20 years.
Before community leaders take action on this bold vision, they need to hear your thoughts about the many ideas in Vision Derby 2040. You are invited to view a summary video of the draft plan, view the Vision Derby 2040 document, and provide your comments at VisionDerby.com. You also are invited to watch a presentation of the plan on Thursday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. on DerbyKS.com/Channel7 or Cox Cable Channel 7.
As Derby’s new City Planner, I’m excited to hear your vision for the community and work with you to help us create vibrant neighborhoods, nurture a strong business community, and preserve beautiful green spaces. Visit VisionDerby.com and let your voice be heard.
