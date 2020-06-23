As we all know, the challenges that have come with COVID-19 are unprecedented in our community. Many of you feel that this virus has not been taken seriously enough and just as many of you feel like there has been a huge overreaction. There is no one policy position that would please a majority of people. I assure you, there are many passionate people across the opinion spectrum. The only way I can sort out what is best is by careful consideration of the data available.
Even though Sedgwick County is home to more than one-sixth of Kansas’ residents, we should feel good knowing we have less than one-twelfth of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Testing has significantly ramped up and that has revealed many more cases. The most objective measurement for our status is hospitalizations. Currently, only 17 Sedgwick County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 which is two fewer patients since last week.
As you can see, we have both reasons to be encouraged and reasons to proceed with caution. As our county has opened up, we have seen some uptick in cases as we expected. We are continuing to watch our numbers of active cases closely, and confer regularly with our Sedgwick County Health Officer, Dr. Garold Minns.
I want to personally encourage everyone to continue to practice safety protocols in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Please make educated choices and stay up to date on the latest recommendations based on what we are still learning about this virus.
As the Board of Health, the County Commission is encouraging best practices like frequently washing your hands with soap and water, wearing a mask in public and social distancing. We also understand the need to return to a mostly normal life. We do not want anyone to suffer harm, of course, but we know we cannot live in a bubble, either. A vaccination is not expected until next year at the earliest. At some point, people must get back to work so that they can pay their bills and provide for their families. We know this has been a stressful time and are seeing people suffer in other ways. Examples include a sharp increase in the number of suicides and domestic violence calls as well as the state’s high unemployment rate.
For these reasons, the Board of County Commissioners has chosen to make recommendations rather than mandates, just as the Governor did. We believe we should protect our citizens’ rights to be educated about how to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and make the best decisions to care for their families and neighbors without government penalty or enforcement.
Please protect yourself and those around you by practicing safety protocols in your daily life as much as possible. Stay well and be safe.
