I have heard so many people use the phrase “when life gets back to normal” over the past several weeks. I question whether that’s possible, at the very least, in the time frame my friends and neighbors hope. After all, the country felt the effects of 9/11 for many years, and we still aren’t allowed in a terminal without an airplane ticket almost 20 years later. Of course, these are two very different emergencies.
In many ways, the spread of this virus and our society’s uneven reactions are something to question. Did our governments do the right thing? Should they have acted sooner? Should they have done more for small businesses? Have our liberties been violated and, if so, how do we rectify that? How should we react in the face of the next crisis? These are things we will debate for years to come. But, there are some effects that I applaud, or at least view as a silver lining.
For example, a growing awareness about the ways our “personal” health choices affect others is a good thing. I know I am in the vast minority but I don’t think that wearing a mask during flu season is a bad idea. Handwashing could use a LOT more work, and if you have ever used a public bathroom you may have noticed the lightning speed your other patrons exit the room, with nary a drop of soap in sight.
I also have been impressed by some of the creative ways businesses have pivoted. I love online ordering, and curbside pickup (which my husband handles since he leaves the house for work) has been amazing. Only a few months ago I begged local coffee shops to let me order online and bring a coffee out to my car where I had a squirmy infant that made the whole process of unbuckling and carrying him inside to juggle a hot coffee and credit card just too much to handle. There have been clever product ideas, like themed cookie kits for kids to decorate and popular family meals from local restaurants.
Businesses and organizations are growing more thoughtful about hygiene and health, more conscious of customer convenience, and even establishing online presences where once there were none. This is the kind of thing I hope stays.
Some families are enjoying the slower pace of life, fewer activities, more togetherness. Others are no doubt eager to return to daycare and swim lessons. It is still unclear at what point things like that will become options again – or if they are options – but since this situation has been forced upon us, I like to imagine what we choose to keep, and what we will work to fix as we settle into, if not “normal,” then a new normal.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.