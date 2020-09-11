Preventing social isolation is vital and a core mission of the Derby Senior Center. While delivery methods have changed during the pandemic, we have continued to provide knowledge, programming, and resources.
Social isolation isn’t just a senior problem. People of all ages have been spending more time at home and away from friends and family. I’d like to share a few reminders on how to cope during this time.
Mind: Remain socially connected. If you can’t see friends and family in person, find a way to connect through Facebook, FaceTime, Zoom or Skype. Consider learning a new skill, which can improve memory.
Body: Today there are more people living longer than at any other time in history. There will be 78 million Baby Boomers by 2030. We work to promote healthy behaviors and encourage physical activity at any age. A few things you can do to live longer and thrive:
• Keep active. Check out exercise classes at the Senior Center or Derby Recreation Center.
• Eat well. We offer a cooking class at the Senior Center, and the new Hubbard Arts Center Kitchen has a variety of cooking classes.
• Maintain a healthy weight. The Derby Health Collaborative offers a number of programs to the public. Check them out at DerbyRec.com.
• Get regular dental, vision and hearing checkups. Need a ride? The Derby Dash can help you out.
• Manage stress. Try exercise or relaxation techniques, meditation or yoga as a means of coping. We have a yoga class on Wednesday afternoons. Make time for friends, social contacts and having fun.
Community: Volunteering is a key source to keep seniors moving and is great for people of all ages. Here are a few reasons to volunteer:
• It bridges the generation gap. By interacting with people of different ages, you can share important life lessons.
• It's good for mental health. The National Institute on Aging reported that participating in meaningful and productive activities may lower the risk of dementia and other health problems.
• It can have positive effects on psychological health because it provides a sense of purpose and accomplishment and can help prevent isolation and depression.
• It promotes physical activity. Maintaining a healthy level of fitness helps fend off diseases as you age.
We have many ways for you to get involved and stay active at the Derby Senior Center and in the community. We invite you to get involved in any way you can.
