Letter to the Editor logo

When veterans arrive home, many return with service-related conditions and injuries, such as post-traumatic stress disorder. To assist with their needs, many veterans rely on service dogs to help them through their day. Thankfully, more and more people are supporting charitable causes across Kansas, including those that provide veterans with service dogs. 

The Wichita community in particular has always supported veterans. We celebrated National Service Dog Month in September and Veterans Day in November. Whether through charitable donations or simply amplifying the importance of service dogs, please consider supporting the training of service dogs for veterans.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.