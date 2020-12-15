This year has been one of challenge and change. Working during a time when we can’t always meet in person has altered the way we work. Wearing masks and socially distancing has changed the way we communicate.
The City of Derby has made changes to the way we do business, and we rely on virtual communication more than ever. When the doors of City Hall closed in March and then re-opened in June, it was a surreal feeling. The halls were quiet. There were no visitors or in-person meetings. Many people were working from home. It was like a ghost town some days.
Communication changed. We rely more on email, phone calls and virtual meetings. We have seen an increased use of our website, including our Make a Request feature where you can report things like potholes, tall grass and the need for sidewalk repair. We could tell residents were at home more and wanted to communicate to improve their neighborhoods. They were likely out walking and seeing things that needed our attention.
We have seen increased use of our social media channels, especially Facebook. It’s a great way to connect with our residents. If you aren’t following us now, search for “Derby, Kansas City Hall” on Facebook, @DerbyKS on Twitter and cityofderbyks on Instagram.
Another way we interact is with our water customers. We have a variety of ways to pay your water bill. We recommend the auto pay plan where your billed amount is drafted automatically each month because it saves on paper and postage. You receive an emailed statement before it debits your account. That way if you have questions you can address them before you pay. You can also drop off your payment in the drop box at City Hall, mail your bill or pay by credit/debit card online (there is a small fee).
We also have an online water customer portal that allows you to track your water usage and save money on your bill. You can see your usage history through the current day down to gallons per hour and set alerts to notify you by email or text when certain thresholds are met. To sign up, visit DerbyKS.com/water.
One final way to stay connected is to watch our
City Council and Planning Commission meetings. They air live on Cox Cable Channel 7, are livestreamed on our website (DerbyKS.com/Channel7) and are available on-demand so you can watch anytime on our Channel 7 web page.
Now more than ever, we know communication is important. We all want to stay connected even when we are apart.
