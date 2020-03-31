Last year Derby residents celebrated the city’s 150th anniversary with special events, McConnell Air Force Base honored the sesquicentennial with commemorative nose art on a KC-135, and a drizzle did not hamper the city’s always-impressive 4th of July parade.
This celebration recognized the city’s founding and celebrated the recent growth Derby’s experienced. With lush parks, family-friendly activities, expanded dining and shopping, and giant dinosaurs peering over traffic next to a state-of-the-art hospital, Derby is growing.
Unfortunately, today streets are less traveled since the effects of COVID-19.
Communities like Derby and others throughout the United States have gone from growth to stagnation in a matter of weeks – and at no fault of their own.
That’s why Congress is committed to the health of Americans as well as the well-being of local communities and their economies.
Our first bill to combat COVID-19 includes billions of dollars for additional tests and to support and accelerate treatments to ease the symptoms of those infected. Congress also took initial steps to make loans available to small businesses.
The second bill – the Families First Coronavirus Response Act – focuses on paid leave in the case of school closures, requires employers with up to 500 employees to provide paid sick leave and family leave, and includes a refundable payroll tax credit to employers who cover 100% of the cost of wages.
And just last week, the House and Senate passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This will provide grants and loans to small businesses to meet payroll and expenses, allows regulatory relief so banks can grant loan forbearance and temporarily expands unemployment insurance to provide a lifeline for those who have lost their jobs. That’s in addition to providing up to $1,200 for every American and $500 per child.
The goal is to stabilize our economy, provide relief for struggling families and businesses, and lay the foundation for a strong recovery.
I’ll continue working toward common sense solutions that help Kansas small businesses and families in this time of crisis, and I know that Derby, with its 150 years of grit and growth, is poised to recover more robust than before.
