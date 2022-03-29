In 2019, Derby became the recipient of an exceptional “gift.” It was the gift of a full-service hospital that will serve the needs of Derbyites for decades to come.
Having a hospital in our city is literally a life-changer. Before Rock Regional Hospital opened its doors in April 2019, people in Derby and the surrounding area had to go to Wichita for most of their medical needs. Although Wichita isn’t that far of a drive, having a hospital in town has made hospital stays much easier.
On a personal note, I have had family members who have had surgery at Rock Regional Hospital. Some were outpatient surgeries, while others required an overnight stay. This is nice for the patient, but it is also incredibly convenient for family members and friends.
Rock Regional Hospital also makes it convenient when someone needs diagnostic tests. When one of your elderly parents is admitted to the hospital, it is nice for their spouse only to have to travel a couple of miles to visit them. I know this from personal experience. In the past, visits had to be planned, and older people sometimes resisted driving to hospitals in Wichita.
Having a close hospital has lessened the burden for many people, regardless of their age. Also, having a full-service Emergency Room has proven to be beneficial to many in the Derby area.
Rock Regional Hospital has also provided an opportunity for many to work and live in their community. They employ over 200 people, many of which live and have families in Derby.
The economic impact of Rock Regional Hospital is tremendous. Just think about all the people who do not live in Derby that utilize Rock Regional Hospital for tests, surgeries, or extended hospital stays. Those people and their families spend money in Derby businesses, which is good for the health of our business community.
For every $1 of income generated by hospitals, another $0.63 is generated in other businesses. In other words, for each new job in the hospital sector, nearly another full job (0.95) was created in other businesses and industries in Kansas. That is good for Derby.
Rock Regional Hospital has proven to be a good community partner. They have supported and been involved in many community events that have benefited the citizens of Derby and surrounding areas.
