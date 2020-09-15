Dear Harriette,
After hearing about “Black Panther” Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death due to colon cancer – at such a young age – I’m kind of freaked out. I’m in my 50s, and I have never had a colonoscopy. I was afraid of the test since you have to be anesthetized. Plus, I don’t think my insurance covers it. If somebody who looks so healthy could succumb to this disease, I think I need to get tested. But part of me is too scared to do it. What if I am sick? I don’t have the support system to deal with an illness. Maybe I should just leave well enough alone. –Scared
Dear Scared,
Don’t let your fear paralyze you. Colon cancer can often be successfully treated if you catch it early. Let Boseman’s untimely death serve as a wake-up call to you to get tested. You should have a complete physical and a colonoscopy to learn the status of your entire body. Please know that your fear is normal, especially after learning of this young man’s passing. But let it motivate you, not stymie you. You are worth it.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS. Questions? askharriette@harriettecole.com
