Back to school, back to school, to prove to dad that I’m not a fool. As classes get ready to return to session, the words of Billy Madison seem more poignant than ever – ironically so.
Some would argue it is foolish to send kids back into brick and mortar school buildings while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing with no vaccine readily available. Just look at what has already happened on college campuses across the country – with COVID-19 clusters recently identified at the University of North Carolina and closer to home at Bethel College in Newton.
Others, understandably, are concerned about arrangements at home if classes have to be held virtually. I get it. There’s pros and cons on both sides and I don’t think there is one definitive answer in a situation like this. When information from medical experts is changing on a daily basis, it’s hard to say what the right call is.
As the debate rages over the varying degrees of government oversight used to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a recent post from a former employer stuck out among the rest of the noise. Whether you feel the positive cases are too high or the death rate is being overblown compared to other viral agents, he pointed out that what may be viewed as meaningless statistics mean everything when it affects your family.
Personally, when I walked into my mom’s classroom to help her prepare for the coming school year earlier this month my initial feeling was one of fear. I looked around at the plexiglass barriers constructed to help ensure the safe return of students, but all I could envision were sardines being packed into a can. When social distance has been promoted as the best way to help stop the spread of COVID-19, I just couldn’t see how this was in the best interest of all parties involved.
My mom and my sister are elementary teachers, and my dad is a former elementary principal. I even worked as a substitute teacher for a period of time when I first got out of college, so I know a little bit about what goes on in a classroom, but I defer to the experts. My mom and my sister? They’re a little worried about the coming school year and how they can safely give students the different instructional time they may need (as no two are alike).
I do not envy school administrators at the moment. They have to think about what’s best for students, staff, parents and the community all at the same time as they try to return to session this school year. Like I said, I’m not sure there is one right answer.
The Kansas State Department of Education is working on guidelines to help districts determine whether on-site, hybrid or remote learning should be offered – depending on two-week average county percent positive test rates (and other criteria). Currently, the Sedgwick County average is right at 10 percent. Under the KSDE guidelines, schools in the county would be recommended to operate remote only – but districts are still working to decide if those guidelines should be adopted.
During this tumultuous time, a lot has been said about the reopening of schools. Other professionals have gone back to work, why shouldn’t teachers? I have also worked throughout this pandemic – but, personally, I know I am more in control of my ability to social distance (though I still have concerns).
With my mom – who has a number of pre-existing conditions – going back to work, I am even more concerned. Having no children of my own, I can’t really say what’s best for students, but having teachers in my immediate family I absolutely want what is best for them.
Anxiety is running high right now due to the pandemic and I am not looking to add to that. Whether for or against the reopening of schools, it’s important to remember we are not each other’s enemies. Everyone is going to approach the situation differently based on personal experiences, but empathy – something they teach in schools at a young age – can go a long way toward getting through it. To properly quote the show which provided this column’s headline, “clear eyes, full HEARTS, can’t lose.”
