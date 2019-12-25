In 2015, the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) traveled across the state asking students, parents, business leaders and community members what characteristics, qualities, abilities and skill sets a successful Kansas high school graduate should possess. There was no doubt that Kansans wanted higher standards in academics, but also stressed that employability and citizenship skills were highly desired as well. Success should no longer be defined by a passing grade or proficient assessment score, but would be defined through academic preparation, employability skills, technical skills and civic engagement.
What is civic engagement? Civic engagement is individuals sharing their skills and knowledge through actions/behaviors intended to improve communities, states, nations, the world and themselves. Simply put, civic engagement combines attitudes and actions that support lifelong social skills and abilities to interact and positively contribute for the benefit of a group or community.
Civic engagement and community service activities teach life and leadership skills, which encourage children and youth to develop their personal leadership skills, and empowers them to collaborate and work together.
Solving community problems empowers students to collaborate for the benefit of others, as well as themselves.
As a part of the Derby Public Schools Strategic Plan, the Community subcommittee is currently in the third year of building and maximizing partnerships and relationships between schools and the community. This year, a main focus of this committee is to investigate whether community service should be a requirement for Derby Public School students. All elementary schools are participating in districtwide civic engagement projects by grade level to actively benefit our community. Middle school and high school students volunteer numerous hours of community service through sports, clubs, and activities to help others in our community and surrounding areas.
The Community subcommittee is interested in your thoughts about high school students participating in civic engagement/community service activities prior to graduation from Derby High School. Please use the link below to give your input on this topic. We look forward to hearing from you! Community Civic Engagement Survey Link - https://bit.ly/2Z9BwbE
