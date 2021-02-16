With a seat up for election in each ward of the city this year, Derby residents have an opportunity to file for election to serve on the City Council. The term of office is four years beginning January 2022.
City Council elections are non-partisan, meaning candidates need not declare a political party. Serving on City Council is a rewarding way to be active in the community. City Council members represent residents in decisions about key services, community growth, and partnerships with other local governments. The following people currently serve in City Council seats to be voted on:
Ward I – Tom Keil (plans to file for re-election)
Ward II – Vaughn Nun (retiring after 14 years of service, leaving this position open)
Ward III – Andrew Swindle (plans to file for re-election)
Ward IV – John McIntosh (plans to file for re-election)
Ward II is generally located south of Tall Tree Road (in The Oaks and east of Rock Road) and north of James Street (except east of Rock Road, Ward II extends to Madison Avenue). You can see a ward map at DerbyKS.com/Council.
Any registered voter residing within the city limits of Derby must file their candidacy by noon on June 1 at the Sedgwick County Election Office in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita at 510 N. Main, Suite 101 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.). The filing fee is $70 (or a petition of 25 valid signatures and $50).
Information about the election can be obtained at SedgwickCounty.org/elections or by calling 316-660-7100. Several forms are available on this county website and must be filled out, and one additional form must be obtained and signed in person at the Election Office.
If a primary is needed, it will be held Aug. 3, 2021, to determine the candidates on the general election ballot. For the Derby City Council, a primary election will be held only if more than three people file in a ward. The purpose of the primary election is to narrow the field to two candidates for the November 2 election.
The City Council meets twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information about serving on the council is available at DerbyKS.com/Council or by contacting Vaughn Nun, City Council Member, at 788-7269 or VaughnNunWard2@Derbyweb.com or me at 316-788-3132 or KathySexton@Derbyweb.com.
