December always brings a lot of activity and things are no different here at the DRC. We’ve got activities this year to keep your Christmas season active, fun, and even healthy! If you’re looking for great gift ideas, think about season passes to Rock River Rapids that are on sale for only $55 each, now through December 31. Even in the chill of December, your friends and loved ones can warm up with thoughts of splashing in the sun next summer. Tickets can be purchased online at derbyrec.com, in person at our Rec Centers or by calling guest services.
We aim to help families with little ones ring in the new year in style! Many times younger kids can’t make it to midnight, or mom and dad are out on the town. Ring in the New Year together at our Happy Noon Year event. This event is on December 31 and starts at 11 a.m. and culminates with a new year’s count down and balloon drop at the family-friendly time of noon. There will be games, snacks, party hats, whistles and a photo booth!
Keep the kids’ holiday boredom at bay with Camp DRC. Have them spend a fun-filled day with the DRC and their friends. We will keep them entertained with many different activities, games, crafts and a dive into the pool. Pre-registration is required and participants should bring a swimsuit, towel and a drink each day. Daily fees are $21 and the camp is open from 7 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
As always, the DRC Rec Centers are available to help fight off that holiday weight gain. With so many opportunities to indulge, we welcome you to come down and strike some healthy balance in your life with a workout in the fitness centers, a swim, or a workout with a friend in one of our many fitness classes. For many, the holidays can be a time of stress or the blues. Regular physical and social activity can help people maintain more positive mental health over time. The DRC will be starting our 20% off annual membership sale beginning January 2. Get your new year off to a healthy and happy start.
The DRC is partnering in creating a new Derby tradition with “Christmas in the Park.” The DRC is teaming with the Derby Public Library and Julie Olmstead of Famers Insurance to provide a full day of activities on Saturday, December 14. The day starts with the DRC’s annual Breakfast with Santa event and proceeds throughout the day with activities such as bounce houses, carriage rides, Christmas crafts and stories, inflatables, a petting zoo, reindeer, gingerbread house making contest, an escape room and more. Two events charge fees and require pre-registration so please review the event at derbyrec.com. We are excited about making this a premier event in our community!
The DRC is committed to providing exceptional experiences for our community and we want to be a big part of the high quality of life in USD 260. Take a little time in December to invest in yourself and your family with some time at DRC events or facilities. We would love for you to join us in the holiday fun.
