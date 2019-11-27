Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I love the traditions and having a little time to focus on family and blessings. At the same time, I know this can be a tough time for many people because they are suffering with loss: financial loss, loss of health, and loss of relationships or family members.
It’s probably human nature to fixate on negative issues. Outwardly, our complaining can become a bad habit and is contagious. Everyone experiences life struggles and blessings in different ways. In the middle of sadness or sorrow, we can choose to reflect on what is good. For example, this year I lost my mom. While I will be missing her during this Thanksgiving holiday, I want to celebrate the fact that I had a mom who loved me.
Like most relationships, my mom and I definitely shared some tough times. I choose to remember the best memories and forget the hurts. If you are reading this and you did not have a good mom, I hope you can reflect on someone else in your life who showed kindness to you. What a blessing.
Choosing thankfulness over discontent is a mental exercise. There is a scripture that says, whatever is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, commendable, praiseworthy… think on these things (Phil. 4:8). This confirms that each of us has a choice on what we think about. We can wallow in our misery or we can choose to reflect on the blessings around us.
Let us remember, there are some people who will not be able to enjoy a delicious meal or visit with family. There are many military members and their families separated, placed all around the globe. There are also first-responders, medical providers, caregivers, and many others who are serving us in countless ways. For those of us who have the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving in a more traditional way, let us especially be thankful for these amazing people. To those of you providing these services, we thank you for all you do.
If you are struggling with sadness and need help this holiday season, please know there is help available. I encourage you to visit one of our local churches. They are full of loving people and there are dozens of opportunities to enjoy seasonal programs that warm the heart. Another great way to get help is to call COMCARE at (316) 660-7500. This is a county hotline where you will have the opportunity to talk to someone anonymously. They are standing by to help you if you need it.
