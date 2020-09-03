In 1922, William Allen White famously said, "When anything is going to happen in this country, it happens first in Kansas." Fittingly, Kansas was one of the early leaders in the women’s suffrage movement.
It was in 1861, the same year Kansas became a state and only seven years after the Kansas territory was organized in 1854, that women gained the right to vote in school board elections.
When the state’s constitutional convention was conducted in Wyandotte in 1859, women were there fighting for equal political and civil rights. Although the petition was not adopted during the convention, it represented an important step forward in voting equality.
In 1867, Governor Samuel J. Crawford and others campaigned for the Equal Suffrage Amendment to the state constitution granting women and Blacks equal suffrage in Kansas. That amendment failed, so women in the state set their sights on gaining the vote in municipal elections.
In 1887, the same year women gained the right to vote in municipal elections, voters in Argonia, Kan., elected Susanna Madora Salter as the first female mayor in the United States. In that same election, women won all five seats on the city council in Syracuse, Kan.
Just a few months later, Salter was asked to appear on stage with Susan B. Anthony at the Kansas Women’s Equal Suffrage Association Convention.
The failures to gain equal voting and civil rights in the constitution in 1859 or by passage of the Equal Suffrage Amendment in 1867 didn’t quell the desire of women to exercise the right to vote. They continued to fight for women’s suffrage through the end of the 19th century and into the early 20th century.
More than a half-century after the fight for full suffrage began in Kansas, the state in 1912 became the eighth state to grant women full state suffrage, when voters approved the Equal Suffrage Amendment to the state constitution.
Women in Kansas, now able to fully exercise the right to vote, continued to labor for national voting rights for all women.
When the United States Congress passed the 19th Amendment June 4, 1919, Kansas’ governor called a special session of the Legislature to vote on the issue. Kansas ratified the amendment June 16, 1919. When Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment Aug. 18, 1920, it became law.
Also in 1919, Jane Brooks of Wichita became the first president of a new national organization, the League of Women Voters.
The Derby Library invites you to join us in celebrating the 19th Amendment by viewing a special “mobile museum” display honoring Kansas women who were instrumental in moving full suffrage rights forward.
“Learning from the Past, Imagining the Future” will be on display in the library lobby Sept. 21-28. The display is a program of the League of Women Voters of Kansas.
