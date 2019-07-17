It’s been well over a year since my first article was published in the Derby Informer, and I’m happy to report that it has been a year of growth and fulfillment.
Not only have my reporting abilities increased, but I’ve also picked up new skills like photography and design. Some of those skills, along with interviewing and researching, have been reinforced through journalism classes at Wichita State University.
For those of you who don’t know, I’m a soon-to-be junior majoring in political science at WSU, seeking a minor in communication with an emphasis on journalism. I cover WSU student government for the independent student-ran newspaper, The Sunflower, on the side.
As a college student, I never expected I would have such an early opportunity to step outside of the collegiate world and have my work published in a commercial newspaper like the Informer. And I have the owners to thank for trusting my ability and allowing me to grow while working for them.
I’ve covered school board meetings, city governments in surrounding communities, accidents and crime, new developments and plenty of interesting residents. Each time I meet a new person in Derby or the surrounding community, I feel like I’m making another connection in a system much larger than myself.
It’s also been a unique experience to join the Derby community as it is in the midst of celebrating its 150-year anniversary, or sesquicentennial. The city is alive with celebrations, and it has provided me the chance to learn more about local history. I’m seeing many of the city’s annual events for the first time, but with a special grandeur for the 150th.
One of the most unexpected stories I was able to tell was about the cinnamon roll recipe served at lunch for generations in Derby Public Schools. Not only was it a fun and light-hearted story that most people were willing to talk about unabashedly, but it was something that people genuinely cared about.
The cinnamon rolls and the food service workers who prepared them were just as important to many residents’ childhoods as anything else they enjoyed about growing up in Derby. This story provided just a single glimpse at what it is that makes the community here special.
Thank you to everyone who has welcomed me into the tight-knit community of Derby, Kansas. Small towns are not always known for inviting outsiders, but you all have proved to be the exception.
And if we haven’t talked or met before, feel free to contact me with any coverage areas you think we aren’t hitting – or just to chat. I’m always open to new ideas, and I love to hear people tell their story.
It has been a great year working in Derby, and I look forward to the stories and experiences that the future will bring.
