Explosions of color will fill the streets of many cities in India this March to celebrate Holi, a festival of unity and new beginnings. The Derby Public Library will join in that celebration with the Spring Break World Tour, a week-long series of events inspired by the rich culture of India.
Coinciding with the school district’s spring break, Spring Break World Tour to India will occur from March 12 to March 18 for all ages that explore Indian traditions and styles.
The week begins with a historic Indian practice, yoga, and two opportunities for adults to try yoga from a different perspective. Yoga through India: A Multi-Style Yoga Class on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. in the Community Room lets students experience the multiple styles of yoga including Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Kundalini, and Yin.
The Yoga Workshop: 8 Limbs of Yoga on Monday, March 13 at 6: 30 p.m. provides a deep-dive into yoga philosophies, meditation, movement, and breath work. Registration is required for the 8 Limbs of Yoga Workshop and will include refreshments and giveaways.
Preschoolers will experience their own festival of colors at Tuesday’s color-themed Preschool Storytime on March 14 at 10 a.m. Those looking for a more restful storytime can come to Wednesday’s Preschool Storytime on March 15 at 10 a.m. and discover the basics of meditation.
Teens feeling cooped up? Sixth-12th graders will get on their feet and dance at Teen Tuesday’s Bollywood Dance Party on Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. Refreshments, crafts, and games will also be provided.
Elementary students have the chance to be a part of Holi too. K- 5th grade students can create works of art at the Mandala Party on Thursday, March 16. Stop by the Community Room any time between 10 a.m and 12 p.m to color geometric designs.
The grand finale to the week is the Holi Celebration Carnival, which is open to everyone! On Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. visit the library for games, prizes, crafts, and more.
Immediately following the carnival on March 18, families have the chance to experience the Festival of Colors complete with colored powder, music and dancing. Be sure to wear clothes that can get dirty. The Festival of Colors requires registration and children must be 3 years or older to participate.
More information about all of the Spring Break World Tour events can be found on the library website.
The Derby Public Library is thrilled to bring the colors, cultures, and stories of India to your family this spring, and we hope to see you at one of our many events!
