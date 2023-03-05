Alyssa Larue mug NEW

ALYSSA LARUE

Teen and Adult Services Coordinator

Explosions of color will fill the streets of many cities in India this March to celebrate Holi, a festival of unity and new beginnings. The Derby Public Library will join in that celebration with the Spring Break World Tour, a week-long series of events inspired by the rich culture of India.  

Coinciding with the school district’s spring break, Spring Break World Tour to India will occur from March 12 to March 18 for all ages that explore Indian traditions and styles. 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.